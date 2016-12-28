Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' set for special statewide screenings in Haryana!

New Delhi: After Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan's latest venture 'Dangal' created storm at the box office windows by entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in mere three days of its release, the biopic is set to be screened across Haryana.

On Tuesday Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “A film festival would be organised in Haryana during the Swarna Jayanti Year where ‘Dangal’ movie would be screened at different places all over the state.” The Haryana CM watched the film at a special screening with superstar Aamir Khan in New Delhi on Monday evening, reported IANS.

“An impressive effort has been made in the movie to showcase the struggle waged by the daughters of Haryana and their father. The dialogues in Haryanvi dialect have instantly drawn people to the movie,” he added.

On Sunday, the Haryana government announced 'Dangal' as tax-free in the state.”The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme and promotion of wrestling in the movie,” Khattar said earlier.

'Dangal' is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The former is India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg while her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

'Dangal' continues its magical spell at the box office receiving positive reception from the critics and masses alike. It has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and released in India on December 23, 2016.

(With IANS inputs)