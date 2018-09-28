हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's dialogue from 'Thugs Of Hindostan' has turned into epic memes! Check tweets

A few days back, netizens went crazy over Aamir's resemblance with Jack Sparrow and Mad Hatter.

Aamir Khan&#039;s dialogue from &#039;Thugs Of Hindostan&#039; has turned into epic memes! Check tweets
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' most ambitious project 'Thugs Of Hindostan' trailer was unveiled recently and has set the internet on storm. The film has an interesting line-up of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The two have never worked together before. 

Meanwhile, social media can be a funny place. After Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' memes went viral, it's now time for Aamir Khan. A dialogue in the trailer has sent the internet into a tizzy with epic memes flooding the social media space. 

Check out some of the best ones: 

A few days back, netizens went crazy over Aamir's resemblance with Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of The Caribbean' and Mad Hatter from 'Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel Through the Looking-Glass.

Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.

Aamir khanThugs of Hindostanaamir khan memesthugs of hindostan memesAmitabh Bachchan

