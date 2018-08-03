हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan gets floored by wifey Aishwarya Rai's performance in Fanney Khan, calls her his 'favourite'

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently watched 'Fanney Khan' is completely in awe of the entire team including his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan gets floored by wifey Aishwarya Rai&#039;s performance in Fanney Khan, calls her his &#039;favourite&#039;
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Fanney Khan' hit the screens on Friday. The film has come as a treat to fans of the actress who were eagerly waiting to watch her on-screen after a gap of four years. 

Directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and marks the onscreen reunion of Aish-Anil after a hiatus of 17 years. 

While a lot of celebrities came forward to express their views on the film, there was one tweet that caught our attention and it was from none other but the doting husband Abhishek Bachchan. In the tweet, the Junior Bachchan congratulated the entire cast and crew for making the film and gushed how the 'Mrs' continues to be her favourite. 

He wrote, "Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes." 

Check out the post here: 

Anil plays the titular role in 'Fanney Khan'. The film tracks the story of a father, who is a failed musician but wants his daughter to become a successful singer. Aishwarya plays pop sensation Baby Singh and is seen in an ultra-glam avatar. The film also focussed on the subject of body shaming.

'Fanney Khan' has received mixed reviews from the critics and opened to a mixed occupancy today. However, it is expected to perform better in the coming days. 

In the meantime, Aishwarya and Abhishek, the power couple of B-town, are all set to reunite on the big screen after a gap of eight years with 'Gulab Jamun'. The film will be co-directed by Sarvesh Mewara and Anurag Kashyap. The real-life Jodi last re-created their on-screen magic in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan' in 2010.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAbhishek BachchanFanney KhanAnill Kapoorgulab jamunAishwarya AbhishekRajkummar Rao

