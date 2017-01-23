Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
Mumbai: Biopics on sportspersons is apparently the latest trend Bollywood is fascinated with. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if we have a few more biopics in the pipeleine inspired by sportsmen. And here’s one player who has expressed his wish to see Abhishek Bachchan essay his role on screen!
Basketball played Satnam Singh Bhamara, who is the first Indian to play for National Basketball Association (NBA), an elite professional basketball league in the US, during an interview with leading daily expressed his desire to see Abhishek essay his character if a film is ever made on his life.
Interestingly, Junior Bachchan, has agreed to do the role but on one condition.
Ok @hellosatnam here's the deal.... it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st! https://t.co/9u8W2gVKuq
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 23 January 2017
And if you do... I'll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. @NBAIndia @NBA @hellosatnam
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 23 January 2017
Satnam must be a happy man and we are sure he will work hard to win the NBA championship to make his wish come true.
Are we right Satnam?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan appeals for calm, says 'none can take away your rights'
- Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer
- Ranganathan Madhavan achieved lean look for ‘Vikram Veda’ without workout
- The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS international superstar made the comedian say 'Oh My God'
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' trailer 2: Akshay Kumar brings forward intense side of legal system
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer
- Mahira Khan wants Pakistan to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter starts shooting for debut film which may feature THIS A-LIST actress
- Deepika Padukone talks about debut Hollywood film – ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’