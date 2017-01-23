close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 14:02
Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!

Mumbai: Biopics on sportspersons is apparently the latest trend Bollywood is fascinated with. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if we have a few more biopics in the pipeleine inspired by sportsmen. And here’s one player who has expressed his wish to see Abhishek Bachchan essay his role on screen!

Basketball played Satnam Singh Bhamara, who is the first Indian to play for National Basketball Association (NBA), an elite professional basketball league in the US, during an interview with leading daily expressed his desire to see Abhishek essay his character if a film is ever made on his life.

Interestingly, Junior Bachchan, has agreed to do the role but on one condition.

Satnam must be a happy man and we are sure he will work hard to win the NBA championship to make his wish come true.

Are we right Satnam?

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 14:02

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.