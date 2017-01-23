Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!

Mumbai: Biopics on sportspersons is apparently the latest trend Bollywood is fascinated with. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if we have a few more biopics in the pipeleine inspired by sportsmen. And here’s one player who has expressed his wish to see Abhishek Bachchan essay his role on screen!

Basketball played Satnam Singh Bhamara, who is the first Indian to play for National Basketball Association (NBA), an elite professional basketball league in the US, during an interview with leading daily expressed his desire to see Abhishek essay his character if a film is ever made on his life.

Interestingly, Junior Bachchan, has agreed to do the role but on one condition.

Ok @hellosatnam here's the deal.... it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st! https://t.co/9u8W2gVKuq — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 23 January 2017

And if you do... I'll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. @NBAIndia @NBA @hellosatnam — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 23 January 2017

Satnam must be a happy man and we are sure he will work hard to win the NBA championship to make his wish come true.

Are we right Satnam?