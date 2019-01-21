हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Total Dhamaal' trailer to be out today, check new poster

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

Ajay Devgn starrer &#039;Total Dhamaal&#039; trailer to be out today, check new poster

New Delhi: The intense looking Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his hilarious outing 'Total Dhamaal'. The makers have shared a new poster and the much-awaited trailer is expected to be out today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote: “Trailer out today... New poster of #TotalDhamaal... Directed by Indra Kumar... 22 Feb 2019 release... #TotalDhamaalTrailer”

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.



It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.

So, are you ready to go LOL with 'Total Dhamaal'?

