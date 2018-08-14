हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar a part of Hera Pheri 3? Here's the answer

The comical trio that shares magical chemistry would be back soon with the third instalment of Hera Pheri.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Fans of the Hera Pheri series have been eagerly looking forward to the new instalment of blockbuster comedy franchise. As Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyya, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal respectively, tickled our funny bone.

According to a report in DNA report, Akshay said, "I shall be doing Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Good News, Kesari...".

Hera Pheri 3 will reportedly go on floors this December and would be completed in a start-to-finish schedule by February. It is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2019, a Mumbai Mirror report suggests.

The first instalment directed by Priyadarshan released in 2000. It was a remake of 1989 Malayalam film  Ramji Rao Speaking starring Dhritiman Chatterjee, Saikumar, Mukesh, Innocent, Rekha and Devan. The second instalment of the film titled Phir Hera Pheri directed by Neeraj Vora hit theatres in 2006.

The main characters in the film - Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyya have attained cult status and are iconic in the true sense. It would be interesting to see what the trio will have in store for us in the Inder Kumar directorial.

