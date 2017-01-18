Akshay Kumar’s ‘Crack’ shelved? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Tuesday night to clear the air about one of his films – Crack – directed by Neeraj Pandey.

The hunk of a Khiladi, who is gearing up for his upcoming courtroom drama – ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ ended all speculations about ‘Crack’, a film he had announced last year on Independence Day.

He tweeted:

“Friends, pls don't believe everything you hear in the media. Film-making is an art & sometimes takes longer than expected! #CRACKWILLHAPPEN (sic).”

‘Crack’ was originally scheduled to release on Independence Day weekend this year but the film will happen.

As of now, Akshay’s kitty is full. Besides ‘Jolly LL.B 2’, Akki has ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ with Bhumi Pednekar, bilingual ‘2.0’ with megastar Rajinikanth and ‘Padman’ with Radhika Apte scheduled for release this year.

He has also tied up with Salman Khan and Karan Johar for an untitled project slated to release on 2018.

Neeraj and Akshay had collaborated for ‘Special 26’ and ‘Baby’ in the past. And now that the superstar has put all rumours to rest, the duo will certainly do ‘Crack’ sooner or later.