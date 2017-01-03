Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film!

Mumbai: It can’t get bigger than this. Three industry heavyweights - Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar – have teamed up for a film which is slated to release in 2018.

Interestingly, Salman wouldn’t be acting in the film. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ will be producing the film in association with Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the untitled project’s theme has been kept under wraps. Akki, already has as many as three films in the pipeline – ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’, ‘2.0’ and ‘Padman’ – all slated to release this year.

Check out Salman, Akshay and Karan's tweets here:

Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF https://t.co/1EXQ7Yjpdw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 2 January 2017

Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 2 January 2017

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 2 January 2017

Given the fact that Akshay does films belonging to a variety of genres, it would be interesting to see how Salman and Karan present the ‘Khiladi’ superstar in their joint production.

This is indeed a lethal combination! What say people?