Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film!

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:15
Mumbai: It can’t get bigger than this. Three industry heavyweights - Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar – have teamed up for a film which is slated to release in 2018.

Interestingly, Salman wouldn’t be acting in the film. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ will be producing the film in association with Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the untitled project’s theme has been kept under wraps. Akki, already has as many as three films in the pipeline – ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’, ‘2.0’ and ‘Padman’ – all slated to release this year.

Check out Salman, Akshay and Karan's tweets here:

Given the fact that Akshay does films belonging to a variety of genres, it would be interesting to see how Salman and Karan present the ‘Khiladi’ superstar in their joint production.

This is indeed a lethal combination! What say people?

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:15

