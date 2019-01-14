हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman impresses the audience in Japan-Check collections

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer social drama Padman raked in a huge amount at the Indian Box Office and has shown an impressive growth at the Box Office in Japan. As per the latest collections, the film has maintained a steady growth at the Box office in Japan.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer social drama Padman raked in a huge amount at the Indian Box Office and has shown an impressive growth at the Box Office in Japan. As per the latest collections, the film has maintained a steady growth at the Box office in Japan.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#PadMan joins the list of successful #Indian films in #Japan... Currently running in Week 6 [18 locations]...
Fri ¥ 386,400
Sat ¥ 926,100
Sun ¥ 1,282,200
Total till 13 Jan 2019: ¥ 68,746,000 [₹ 4.49 cr]
@comScore."

The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. In India, 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Many Bollywood films are being released in international box offices and the results have been good so far. Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is the latest film to join the bandwagon of Indian films released in China. After a thunderous response to the actor's 'Toilet:Ek Prem Katha', there were many expectations from 'PadMan' hitting the Chinese Box office

