Akshay Kumar, Subhash Kapoor's candid camaraderie on 'Jolly LLB 2' sets is too much fun – Watch
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:44
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not only loved by the audience but also highly adored by the entire film fraternity. Recently, the 'Jolly LLB 2' filmmakers posted a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video online.
In the clip, you can witness the candid camaraderie between Akki and director Subhash Kapoor. The Punjabi connection between the duo made the shoot much more exciting. Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself:
'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the silver screens on February 10 this year. It also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.
The movie is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:44
