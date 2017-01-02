Akshay Kumar will turn 'Padman' in 2017 and wait that's not it!
New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar wished his fans a Happy New Year and soon after that he did what none of the superstars has ever attempted. Akki had an impressive 2016 and he is all gung-ho about making this year as exciting.
Akshay took to Twitter and shared the first look posters of his films lined-up for release in 2017. Akki will be seen in not just one or two films but as many as four. He will star in 'Padman', '2.0', 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' and 'Jolly LLB 2'.
#JollyLLB2 #2017 pic.twitter.com/zFDKWtfMLw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha #2017 pic.twitter.com/x0NreTAd3A
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
2.0 #2017 pic.twitter.com/Yn2KIxII4I
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
#PadMan #2017 pic.twitter.com/XUOEcMKVGI
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Excited? Well, looks like Akshay is going to have a packed 2017.
Let's set the ball rolling!
