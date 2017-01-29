Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha': Anupam Kher wraps shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Saturday took to Twitter to share with fans some candid pictures from the sets of actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha'. The 61-year-old star also announced that the filming of the movie has now been wrapped.

"It is a wrap. Great being part of #ToiletEkPremKatha. Entertainment mixed a cause doubles d joy. My 20th film with @akshaykumar. #JoyRide," he tweeted along with some interesting photos.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', a love story with a satirical flavour, is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is set to release on June 2, 2017.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

The flick will be produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.

