Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha': Anupam Kher wraps shoot
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Saturday took to Twitter to share with fans some candid pictures from the sets of actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha'. The 61-year-old star also announced that the filming of the movie has now been wrapped.
"It is a wrap. Great being part of #ToiletEkPremKatha. Entertainment mixed a cause doubles d joy. My 20th film with @akshaykumar. #JoyRide," he tweeted along with some interesting photos.
'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', a love story with a satirical flavour, is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is set to release on June 2, 2017.
The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.
It is a wrap. Great being part of #ToiletEkPremKatha. Entertainment mixed a cause doubles d joy. My 20th film with @akshaykumar. #JoyRide pic.twitter.com/Q16y6iRmWC
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) 28 January 2017
The flick will be produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Mandana Karimi tweets about Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi
- Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' team plans to celebrate success
- Renuka Shahane condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, pens open letter
- Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha': Anupam Kher wraps shoot
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 grand finale: All you want to know
- Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' team plans to celebrate success
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally opens up about attack on 'Padmavati' sets
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees', Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' to release soon in Pakistan
- 'Padmavati' Deepika Padukone assures there is no distortion of facts; Ranveer, Shahid condemn attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels 'Padmavati' shoot, day after being assaulted by Karni Sena in Jaipur