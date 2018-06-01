हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to release in China—Details inside

Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar', Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' are among the films that did remarkable business at the Chinese Box Office. 

Akshay Kumar&#039;s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to release in China—Details inside

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' received a thumbs-up from the audience as well as the critics. The movie highlights the importance of hygienic sanitation facility in rural India. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' also stars Bhumi Pednekar Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles. The movie minted over Rs 130 crores at the Box Office in India. 

The film is all set to release in China on June 8. This isn't the first time that a Bollywood film will be releasing in China. The movie will be called 'Toilet Hero'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with the poster of the film.

Coming back to 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar played a newly married couple in the film who head for splitsville after having a fight over the absence of toilet in their house. 

Bhumi, who essays an independent, strong and educated young woman, decides to divorce her husband because he fails to build a toilet within the four walls of their home. 
The unusual love story won a million hearts and played a pivotal role in creating awareness about indoor sanitation and hygiene in the households across the rural belt in the country.

