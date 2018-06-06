हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Box Office collections stay steady, rakes in Rs 116 cr

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, Alia Bhatt has delivered a powerpack performance in 'Raazi'. The film has not only fetched her rave reviews but also worked wonders at the Box Office. The success of 'Raazi' has proved that good content always wins the battle at the end. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. 

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

