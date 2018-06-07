हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' continues glorious run at Box Office

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. 

Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Raazi&#039; continues glorious run at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Power performer Alia Bhatt's latest outing 'Raazi' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film by Meghna Gulzar has not only fetched rave reviews but also set the cash registers ringing. The young actress's spy act has won a million hearts. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "Although biz dries up by the time most films reach Week 4, #Raazi proves an exception... Continues to attract STEADY footfalls... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 117.34 cr. India biz."

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

Tags:
Alia BhattRaaziraazi box office collectionsraazi collectionsMeghna GulzarBollywoodVicky Kaushal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close