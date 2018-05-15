Alia Bhatt's Raazi pulls off a stunner at the Box Office - Check out the latest report

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has pulled off a stunner at the Box Office. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar has done pretty well over the weekend and impressive business on Monday to reach a figure of over Rs 38 crores.

This is really good news for the team of Raazi given the fact that the film is based on a true event and has quite an intense storyline.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

He posted: "#Raazi shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a mere 16.33% - SUPERB... The film has found pan-India acceptance, which is a rarity these days... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr. Total: 39.24 cr. India biz. (sic)."

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, Raazi, a spy-thriller won rave reviews from critics.

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

Raazi is reportedly an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat.