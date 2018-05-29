Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' stays rock steady, earns Rs 104 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has once again floored the audiences with her acting chops in 'Raazi'. The film by Meghna Gulzar keeps you at the edge of your seats as Alia aces her 'spy' act. It has managed to hold its ground despite new releases and the high-octane IPL.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

#Raazi is ROCK-STEADY on third Mon... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr. Total: ₹ 104.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2018

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.