Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi trailer' gives Twitterati solid goosebumps—Check reactions

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter Alia made her debut in Karan Johar's out-and-out masala commercial film 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. She graduated from being a novice to sitting comfortably in an acclaimed actress category with some powerpack performances which followed year-after-year.

After her breakthrough act in 'Udta Punjab', the actress is back with a gritty narrative in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'. The film is a thriller and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani man, here played by Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The makers have released the trailer and it is simply mind-blowing.

Watch it here in case you missed:

Well, Alia's stellar act has not only left the industry people backing her up on social media but also Twitterati is moved by the impact of it. The trailer has several highs in terms of a huge emotional graph portrayed by the lead actress and supporting cast.

Some of the best Twitter reactions are here:

@aliaa08 You Are More Than An Actor Trailer Is Looking Very Promising with a different Story Line Covering Up All Emotions sentiments Looking Forward To See The Movie...@DharmaMovies @JungleePictures Alia Is Always A best Choice #RaaziTrailer — Ram (@rg_wrtz) April 10, 2018

What to say! U r d best! Stunning, shocking, impressive n fantabulous!Cant wait to see!Respect — Rajnish Pandey (@JustRajnish) April 10, 2018

Not just a pretty face.She is the best. pic.twitter.com/JjT7vrj3J2 — mangesh taware (@mangesh_5) April 10, 2018

Goosebumps stuff. — Rahul (@rahulshah51183) April 10, 2018

Performance is the word! You rock girl Eagerly waiting for the film! — Gaurang (@i_amGaurang) April 10, 2018

you portrayed sehmat’s innocence along with her power so well omg aliaaa — adiba (@iheartvarun_x) April 10, 2018

'Raazi' is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

So, what do you think of 'Raazi' trailer?