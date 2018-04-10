हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi trailer' gives Twitterati solid goosebumps—Check reactions

'Raazi' is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. 

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
Comments |
Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Raazi trailer&#039; gives Twitterati solid goosebumps—Check reactions
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's darling daughter Alia made her debut in Karan Johar's out-and-out masala commercial film 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. She graduated from being a novice to sitting comfortably in an acclaimed actress category with some powerpack performances which followed year-after-year.

After her breakthrough act in 'Udta Punjab', the actress is back with a gritty narrative in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'. The film is a thriller and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani man, here played by Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The makers have released the trailer and it is simply mind-blowing.

Watch it here in case you missed:

Well, Alia's stellar act has not only left the industry people backing her up on social media but also Twitterati is moved by the impact of it. The trailer has several highs in terms of a huge emotional graph portrayed by the lead actress and supporting cast.

Some of the best Twitter reactions are here:

'Raazi' is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

So, what do you think of 'Raazi' trailer?

Tags:
Alia BhattRaaziRaazi trailerraazi reactionsTwitter reactionsBollywoodRaazi filmMeghna Gulzar
Next
Story

Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt's gripping act will leave you speechless - Watch

Trending