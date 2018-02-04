Amitabh Bachchan confirms Brahmastra to go on floors next month—See pic

New Delhi: After directing two coming-of-age movies such as, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji will helm the fantasy adventure series, Brahmastra . The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

There is a lot of excitement regarding the film and megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photograph with the director and Ranbir. Mr Bachchan also confirmed that the movie will go on floors next month. He wrote- ''Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for BRAHMASTRA .. cool .. shoot starts next month .. with Alia too .. a joy to be with this incredible young generation..”

Here is Big B's Instagram post:

Namit Malhotra, co-producer of the film was earlier quoted as saying, “We aspire to create something homegrown that can match Hollywood standards. We can't be penny-pinching with the scale. Hollywood has moved from dramas and rom-coms to big scale films, which makes more money eventually. India too is getting there. We will shoot it the regular way and then convert it into 3D. The visual effects and conversion quality will be superlative.”

He added, “The films will progress from establishing the characters to the protagonist achieving his goal. Ayan's vision will strike a chord with everyone, from the ages of six to 60. In terms of concept, it doesn't share any similarities with other Bollywood superhero films, like Krrish (2006). The title itself conveys that the story is rooted in our cultural heritage.”