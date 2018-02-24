Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra shoot begins—See pic

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' shoot begins today! The movie will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji who has also directed coming-of-age movies such as, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news that the film's shooting begins today.

He wrote- “#Brahmastra shooting begins today... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.”

Namit Malhotra, co-producer of the film was earlier quoted as saying, “We aspire to create something homegrown that can match Hollywood standards. We can't be penny-pinching with the scale. Hollywood has moved from dramas and rom-coms to big scale films, which makes more money eventually. India too is getting there. We will shoot it the regular way and then convert it into 3D. The visual effects and conversion quality will be superlative.”

He added, “The films will progress from establishing the characters to the protagonist achieving his goal. Ayan's vision will strike a chord with everyone, from the ages of six to 60. In terms of concept, it doesn't share any similarities with other Bollywood superhero films, like Krrish (2006). The title itself conveys that the story is rooted in our cultural heritage.”