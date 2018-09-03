हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tabu

AndhaDhun: Tabu, Ayushmaan Khurrana's latest poster from upcoming thriller looks gripping

In the new poster, Tabu and Ayushmaan are seen sitting opposite each other with their hands tied to a chair.

AndhaDhun: Tabu, Ayushmaan Khurrana&#039;s latest poster from upcoming thriller looks gripping
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Tabu, who will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'AndhaDhun', alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, unveiled a new poster of the film on Monday. 

The 'Drishyam' actress took to Instagram to share the poster of the film, where she and her co-star Ayushmann are sitting opposite each other with their hands tied to a chair.

She captioned it in an equally mysterious way and wrote, "Blinded by chaos, bound by fate..On this thrilling ride. In cinemas Oct5th 2018. Trailer out now. Link in bio. @andhadhunfilm #sriramraghavan @ayushmannk @radhikaofficial @viacom18motionpictures @zeemusiccompany @ameet_trivedi @kumohanan @manavvij "

In June, the first poster of the flick had created a buzz in the social media sphere. It featured a broken pair of goggles as the main object, with other elements like piano, musical notes, cat, revolver, a cup of tea, a knife, and suitcase. 

Recently, the trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers. The 2-minute long clip appears to be a roller coaster ride, promising that the movie will bind the audience in theatres. 

Check out Andhadhun's trailer here:

'Andhadhun' is an upcoming Indian mystery thriller film and also stars Radhika Apte in a key role. Ayushmann is seen in the role of a happy-go-lucky blind piano player. There's actually a dilemma if Ayushmaan is visually-impaired or pretends to be so in order to debunk the mysteries surrounding him. 

Radhika plays Ayushmaan's love interest in the film while Tabu plays a woman who will change the piano player's life.

Yesteryear actor Anil Dhawan also plays a crucial role in the film. AndhaDhun also features Manav Vij, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chaya Kadam and Zakir Hussain. 

The 33-year-old 'Vicky Donor' actor has also given his voice to one of the songs in the film. "I will be singing in the film and I am really looking forward to it," Ayushmann had told reporters at the 19th edition of the IIFA Awards green carpet in Bangkok. 

The music in AndhaDhun is by Amit Trivedi, who has given chartbusters like Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi and Iktara from Wake Up Sid. The lyrics is by Jaideep Sahni, who has penned Chak De India title song.

The film has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures Private Limited and is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

Tags:
TabuAyushmann KhurranaAndhadhunAndhadhun trailerAndhaDhun posterAyushmann Khurrana filmRadhika Apte

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close