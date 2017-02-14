Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh's love filled NEW 'Phillauri' POSTER is perfect for Valentine's Day!
New Delhi: Ever since talented Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma announced her second home production 'Phillauri', the buzz around it refuses to die. More so, after the trailer of the film of released, the fans couldn't stop praising her for the great outing.
Anushka plays a 'friendly ghost' in 'Phillauri' which makes it even more interesting for the viewers. The trailer shows that the actress has some unfinished business and returns as a funny ghost. Well, the comedy-drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, 'Life Of Pie' actor Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada besides Anushka in the lead.
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Anushka found a perfect way to wish her fans and followers. She shared the fourth poster of 'Phillauri' which has Diljit and Anushka as a couple in love.
For some love stories a lifetime is not enough! Just like #Phillauri #HappyValentinesDay @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/u73NESEXWW
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 14, 2017
'Phillauri' is helmed by Anshai Lal and is set to open in theatres on March 24, 2017.
