close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh's love filled NEW 'Phillauri' POSTER is perfect for Valentine's Day!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 11:16
Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s love filled NEW &#039;Phillauri&#039; POSTER is perfect for Valentine&#039;s Day!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Ever since talented Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma announced her second home production 'Phillauri', the buzz around it refuses to die. More so, after the trailer of the film of released, the fans couldn't stop praising her for the great outing.

Anushka plays a 'friendly ghost' in 'Phillauri' which makes it even more interesting for the viewers. The trailer shows that the actress has some unfinished business and returns as a funny ghost. Well, the comedy-drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, 'Life Of Pie' actor Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada besides Anushka in the lead.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Anushka found a perfect way to wish her fans and followers. She shared the fourth poster of 'Phillauri' which has Diljit and Anushka as a couple in love.

 'Phillauri' is helmed by Anshai Lal and is set to open in theatres on March 24, 2017.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 11:16

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.