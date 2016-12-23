Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Half Girlfriend' shoot wrapped!
New Delhi: Talented young actors of B-Town, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing each other in Mohit Suri's 'Half Girlfriend'. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.
Recently Shraddha took to Twitter and shared with her fans that the film shoot has been wrapped. She tweeted:
'Half Girlfriend' will hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Almost all of Chetan Bhagat's novels have been adapted for the 70 mm screens and this one looks like out-and-out commercial!
And it's a film wrap on #HalfGirlfriend!!! Hatrick completed with @mohit11481 & it's been so so special 80 days. 6 states, 3 continents.
— Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 22, 2016
So, are you excited for 'Half Girlfriend'?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Its ridiculous to question the name for Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby: Karan Johar
- All is well between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, says Rajkumar Hirani
- Salman Khan is the 'Bigg Boss' of Forbes 100 celebrity rich list, trumps Shah Rukh Khan to second spot
- Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Half Girlfriend' shoot wrapped!
- Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for disregarding their kids' privacy rights
- All is well between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, says Rajkumar Hirani
- Dangal movie review: Lionhearted Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and equally gritty daughters win gold!
- 'Dangal' is tax free in Uttar Pradesh
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ leaves colleagues spellbound – Check out Bollywood’s verdict here
Top Videos
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
-
USA's eldest Gorilla celebrates 60th birthday in Ohio's Columbus Zoo
-
EC delists 255 fake political parties; one registered under Rajnath Singh's Delhi address
-