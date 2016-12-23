Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Half Girlfriend' shoot wrapped!

New Delhi: Talented young actors of B-Town, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing each other in Mohit Suri's 'Half Girlfriend'. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

Recently Shraddha took to Twitter and shared with her fans that the film shoot has been wrapped. She tweeted:

'Half Girlfriend' will hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Almost all of Chetan Bhagat's novels have been adapted for the 70 mm screens and this one looks like out-and-out commercial!

And it's a film wrap on #HalfGirlfriend!!! Hatrick completed with @mohit11481 & it's been so so special 80 days. 6 states, 3 continents. — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 22, 2016

So, are you excited for 'Half Girlfriend'?