Arjun Kapoor kickstarts 'India's Most Wanted' shoot—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood talented find, Arjun Kapoor has some plum deals in his kitty. He has his calendar for this year and 2019 all sorted. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the first-day shoot picture of his next titled 'India's Most Wanted'.

The film is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Raid' fame. It happens to be Arjun's 12th film and in all excitement, he shared the news with his fans. He wrote: “The start of a new film always feels like a mission & this time it actually is with #IndiasMostWanted. Happy & excited starting my 12th film !!! Mark the date 24th May 2019.”

Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. The next shoot schedule is rumoured to be in Nepal. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and details of which have been kept under wraps.

Other cast details have not been revealed so far.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.

Quit a few, we say!