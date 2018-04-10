Arjun Kapoor to play Intelligence officer in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'Most Wanted'?

New Delhi: After getting a humungous response for 'Raid', filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta has already started working on his next venture. The filmmaker has reportedly roped in Arjun Kapoor for his thriller 'Most Wanted'

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. Most Wanted is said to be a story based on the real-life secret mission that took place in India during 2012 and 2014 to capture one of India’s most wanted terrorists.

“A couple of weeks ago, Raj Kumar finalised Arjun Kapoor to play an intelligence officer and the hero of this do-or-die covert operation. The two have had a couple of narrations and long telephonic conversations about the project recently,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror

The report further stated that the film will be shot in Nepal and Delhi in a start to finish schedule post July this year. The makers are planning to release the film in 2019.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently shooting Vipul Shah’s Namaste England with co-star Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen in 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' with the actress.