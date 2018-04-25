B-town BFFs Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar wear matching nude shoes —See pics

New Delhi: We know Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar are one of the B-town buddies and share a close bond together. And the girls recently took their friendship by twinning their footwears at an event.

Sonam and Swara were present at the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding'. Also present at the event were other female leads of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania. All the ladies were dressed up to their best. But what caught our attention was when we spotted Sonam and Swara wearing matching footwears at the event.

And the ladies did not shy away from flaunting their 'game of twinning' as they happily posed for the camera.

Check out their photos here:

In the meantime, the much-awaited trailer of the film, 'Veere Di Wedding' was released today. And it appeared to be one helluva drama set against a wedding background. The term 'Veere' referred to a gang of four girls who have stood beside each other through all times.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film 'Veere Di Wedding' is releasing on June 1.