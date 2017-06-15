'Baadshaho' Poster: Vidyut Jammwal looks intriguing as the 'Badass with a badge'

New Delhi: After unveiling Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's look in 'Baadshaho', the makers have revealed the third character in the film.

Vidyut Jammwal is seen sporting a moustache and looks rugged in the poster.

The actor too took to Twitter to introduce his character as 'The badass with a badge' and it seems like he will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie.

Nothing certain is known of the plot but apart from Ajay, Emraan and Vidyut, Esha Gupta and Illeana D'Cruz will also be seen in the film.

Check out the first look of Vidyut from 'Baadshaho':

The badass with a badge! Catch the exclusive look in today's edition of @htshowbiz pic.twitter.com/EBp9XkPgHT — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 15, 2017

'Baadshaho' is directed by Milan Luthria and reunites Ajay and Emraan once again after the 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai'.

The film is all set to hit the silver screen on September 1, 2017.