'Baadshaho' Poster: Vidyut Jammwal looks intriguing as the 'Badass with a badge'

After unveiling Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's look in 'Baadshaho', the makers have revealed the third character in the film.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:29
&#039;Baadshaho&#039; Poster: Vidyut Jammwal looks intriguing as the &#039;Badass with a badge&#039;

New Delhi: After unveiling Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's look in 'Baadshaho', the makers have revealed the third character in the film.

Vidyut Jammwal is seen sporting a moustache and looks rugged in the poster.

The actor too took to Twitter to introduce his character as 'The badass with a badge' and it seems like he will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie.

Nothing certain is known of the plot but apart from Ajay, Emraan and Vidyut, Esha Gupta and Illeana D'Cruz will also be seen in the film.

Check out the first look of Vidyut from 'Baadshaho':

'Baadshaho' is directed by Milan Luthria and reunites Ajay and Emraan once again after the 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai'.

The film is all set to hit the silver screen on September 1, 2017.

TAGS

BaadshahoBaadshaho movievidyut jammwal lookEmraan HashmiAjay DevganBollywood

