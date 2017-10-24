Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Baahubali 2 beats Salman Khan's Tubelight to become most viewed TV premiere

Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made several records and even won loads of accolades for its magnanimity. The film recently had a television premiere and surprisingly it has beaten the record of Salman Khan's Tubelight to enjoy the top slot, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings.

Oct 24, 2017
According to Bollywood Life.com, Baahubali 2 has garnered 17.6 (17, 671,000) million impression in urban areas and a record-breaking 8.3 (83, 83,000) million views in the rural area. Also, its television premiere in Hindi fetched 26.05 million views leaving behind Salman's Tubelight (10,261,000) and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (10,925,000) to become the most view premiere on Television.

Check out the BARC data which was shared on their official Twitter handle:

Baahubali 2 features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. 

