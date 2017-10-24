Baahubali 2 beats Salman Khan's Tubelight to become most viewed TV premiere

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made several records and even won loads of accolades for its magnanimity. The film recently had a television premiere and surprisingly it has beaten the record of Salman Khan's Tubelight to enjoy the top slot, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings.

According to Bollywood Life.com, Baahubali 2 has garnered 17.6 (17, 671,000) million impression in urban areas and a record-breaking 8.3 (83, 83,000) million views in the rural area. Also, its television premiere in Hindi fetched 26.05 million views leaving behind Salman's Tubelight (10,261,000) and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (10,925,000) to become the most view premiere on Television.

Check out the BARC data which was shared on their official Twitter handle:

Week 41: Know which movies made it to the Top 5 chart in HSM (Urban) Market.

Have a look at this week's ratings: https://t.co/fH9CySJs22 pic.twitter.com/UualYGREgy — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) October 23, 2017

Week 41: Here are the top 5 Hindi Movies that were the most watched in HSM (U+R) market. https://t.co/fH9CySJs22 pic.twitter.com/zVwhq2QevM — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) October 23, 2017

Baahubali 2 features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.