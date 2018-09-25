Bazaar Trailer: Rohan Mehra grabs the limelight in the Saif Ali Khan-Radhika Apte starrer

New Delhi: After the humungous success of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is back with yet another intriguing flick Bazaar. The makers unveiled the trailer. The story revolves around the stock market where Saif happens to be one of the top shot business tycoon, who dreams to control the stock market someday.

Apart from Saif's power-packed portrayal, newbie Rohan Mehra's act as Rizwan Ahmed, a college fresher who wishes to join Shakun Kothari(Saif Ali Khan)'s team someday, impresses the audience. The trailer carries some very hard-hitting scene and one such segment features Rohan, who is asked to sell a coffee that has the interviewers saliva in it, to much of everyone's surprise, Rizwan drinks the coffee and pays him saying that he has sold the coffee and himself. That is one act which gives a glimpse of how interesting and high-on performance the film is going to be.

The trailer also features the female protagonists Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh, who despite having a very small screen time, deliver an impactful performance. The first look posters describe the characters perfectly.

Check out the trailer here:

Bada aadmi bann ne ke liye, line cross karni padti hai. #Baazaar is subject to market risk! #BaazaarTrailer out now: https://t.co/OFOKcGZsSl — Baazaar (@BaazaarFilm) September 25, 2018

'Bazaar' is helmed by Gauravv K Chawla. The first poster has all the ingredients of being called a thriller, especially with the stoic expression Saif carries on his face. The film will see debutant Rohan Mehra, late veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son in a pivotal part besides Saif in the lead. The film is produced by Nikhil Advani.

The film will hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

