Bharat: New teaser of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer to be out on this date?

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases of this year. The shooting is still going on and makers remain tight-lipped about the film. So far, all that we know is that 'Bharat' is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast. Talented actors like Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi have important roles in the film. The movie is slated for an Eid release this year.

Apart from the star cast and release date, not much is known about this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. However, as per a report in peepingmoon.com, a brand new teaser of the film will be unveiled and the date is closer than you think!

The report states that the new teaser will be unveiled on January 26 this year. With barely 10 days left for a brand new teaser to be unveiled, we are sure all the Salman fans will be quite excited.

In August last year, the film's first official teaser was unveiled. While sharing it on Twitter, Salman had written, "Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai, Aur kuch Khoon se.. Mere Paas Dono Thee! कुछ रिश्ते ज़मीन से होते है, और कुछ खून से.. मेरे पास दोनो थ े! (sic)."

The film had made a lot of headlines when it was announced and earlier had actress Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. However, owing to her engagement with international singing sensation Nick Jonas, Pee Cee had quit the project and Katrina was cast to fill in for her.

Excited for January 26? We are as well!