Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif standing near Wagah Border spark curiosity

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film made a lot of headlines when its lead actress, Priyanka Chopra backed out at the last moment and Katrina Kaif was roped in to replace Pee Cee. 'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The 'Bharat' team is filming its final schedule in Punjab currently. As per reports, the producers recreated a huge Wagah Border set for the film near Ballowal village in Ludhiana.

On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a still from the film. The still features the re-created Wagah Border and has Salman and Katrina looking towards it.

Check out Salman's post here:

'Bharat' is being co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who often shares on-set pictures giving us a sneak-peek into what to expect from this ambitious project.

The film is set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

'Bharat' is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

The film will mark Salman and Zafar's third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.