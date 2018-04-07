'Blackmail' collects Rs 2.81 crore on opening day

Mumbai: Director Abhinay Deo's latest release 'Blackmail' has raked in Rs 2.81 crore on the first day of its release on Friday.

The film, a dark comedy, stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari.

'Blackmail' opened on a positive note. It recorded a fantastic number for a dark comedy, a statement from the film's makers said.

The film portrays the story of Dev, who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife. One day when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her former lover.

While normally a man would opt for two options either kill his wife or kill his wife's lover, Dev decides to blackmail the wife's lover.

The film is jointly produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures.