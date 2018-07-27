हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karwaan

British Censor Board rules Irrfan Khan's Karwaan unsuitable for children below 12 years age

'Karwaan' is a light hearted comedy flick in which Dulquer Salmaan plays a guy who lives in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has certified Irrfan Khan's upcoming film 'Karwaan' in the 12A category, which is equivalent to 'U/A' in India). The 12A rating mandates that the film cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless accompanied by an adult.

The British Censor Board listed the film in the category due to the infrequent sex references and usage of strong language in the film. The official Twitter handle of the board wrote, "KARWAAN (12A) infrequent moderate sex references, implied strong language http://www.bbfc.co.uk/AZF364728."

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the news adding that the approved runtime of the film is 114 minutes. 

The film has been helmed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta respectively.

Last week, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) dialogue promo video. Irrfan, who happens to be one of the most brilliant actors of the current generations, will leave you smitten his acting prowess in the dialogue promo clip. He plays a character named Shaukat in the venture.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of south sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The brimming camaraderie between Irrfan and Dulquer is unmatched. Their journey together makes for an interesting watch, especially because of Irrfan's classic act and funny one-liners.

'Karwaan' is set to hit the screens on August 3 this year. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

In August 2013, it was reported that Akarsh Khurana would be making his directorial debut with a dramedy written by Bejoy Nambiar, the story of which would revolve around three characters, going on a road trip. Then, it was reported that Arvind Swamy and Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be playing two of the three lead characters, but in May 2014 Bejoy Nambiar informed that as a result of modifications made in the script, Swamy would not be part of the project and Rajkummar Rao had been brought in to do the film which was titled 'Focus' at that time. 

In June 2014, Akarsh opted out of the project owing to creative differences with Bejoy Nambiar, the writer and producer of the film. Later, Nambiar brought in Heeraz Marfatia as a replacement for Akarsh but the shooting of the film failed to take off and after several delays, the film was postponed for a year. 

In April last year, a report said that Ronnie Screwvala had decided to revive Nambiar's film through his new production house RSVP Films and Akarsh had been brought back to direct the film with Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

In June 2017, Abhishek parted ways with the film because the shooting schedule was clashing with that of 'Paltan', another project of his that he was doing with JP Dutta.

In August 2017, Akarsh informed that Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar had been finalized to play the central characters in the film along with Irrfan. On September 1, 2017 the first look of the film was unveiled, through which it was revealed that the film had been given the name 'Karwan'.

