Commando 2 POSTERS: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala pack a punch!
New Delhi: The action-packed 'Commando 2' is set for a big release on March 3, 2017. Directed by Deven Bhojani produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new posters on Twitter.
#Commando2 new poster... Stars Vidyut Jammwal... Film releases 3 March 2017. pic.twitter.com/21SuXKx2Gj
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017
Adah Sharma... Freddy Daruwala... Check out 2 new posters of #Commando2... 3 March 2017 release. #Commando2Poster pic.twitter.com/mXJLzDaJ2E
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017
Esha Gupta... Here's the new poster of #Commando2... 3 March 2017 release. #Commando2Poster pic.twitter.com/TWu5z4lzoT
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2017
