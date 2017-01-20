close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Commando 2 POSTERS: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala pack a punch!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 15:49
Commando 2 POSTERS: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala pack a punch!

New Delhi: The action-packed 'Commando 2' is set for a big release on March 3, 2017. Directed by Deven Bhojani produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new posters on Twitter.

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 15:49

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.