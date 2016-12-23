‘Dangal’ movie tweet review

Mumbai: And the wait ends now. Fans of Aamir Khan have all the reasons to make merry as the man returns to the silverscreen after a hiatus of 2 years. ‘Dangal’ – has released today and is already making people go gaga over it.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has won applause and appreciation from the critics who watched the special screening of the film and celebrities from the film industry just can’t stop raving about it.

Among the many movie buffs who have headed to theatres this morning for the first day first show, is Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com. You can check out the tweet review here:

#Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat

Audience can't wait to watch Aamir Khan after two long years #Dangal

First day first show #Dangal and the crowd is filling in fast

Can't wait for #Dangal to roll... let's get going Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan

The audience can't stop whistling #Dangal

Aamir Khan has really worked hard on his body #Dangal

Aamir Khan transformed himself completely to look like the real life character #Dangal

The young girls playing Geeta and Babita are incredible in #Dangal

Haanikarak Bapu is here and how! #Dangal

#Dangal is gritty tale of passion

The film invokes emotion within you like never before #Dangal

​The journey of Geeta and Babita in #Dangal will inspire young India

The adrenaline rush in Geeta's first fight is palpable in #Dangal

You must watch Dhaakad Phogat girls in #Dangal

Aamir Khan as father Mahavir Singh Phogat is excellent in #Dangal

The passion of a sports enthusiast is what makes #Dangal special

You will compare Sultan with #Dangal but that is what you should NOT do

The way director Nitesh Tiwari has presented this real life story needs huge applause #Dangal

Sakshi Tanwar as the doting mother in #Dangal will impress you with her subtle presence

#AamirKhan proves yet again why action speaks louder than words #Dangal

Shah Rukh Khan ko naa nahi bolte paap lagta hain #Dangal dialogue

#Dangal between father and daughter will stir your emotions

#Dangal shows how a biopic needs to be told in Bollywood

The real coaching is undoubtedly given by father Phogat #Dangal

Aparshakti Khurrana is given some funny oneliners #Dangal

Commonwealth Games 2010 historic moment recreated #Dangal

Geeta won the first round #Dangal

The final moment is here go for gold geeta #Dangal

Even more interesting than the Ind vs Aus cricket match #Dangal

#Dangal wins gold!!