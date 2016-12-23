‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Mumbai: And the wait ends now. Fans of Aamir Khan have all the reasons to make merry as the man returns to the silverscreen after a hiatus of 2 years. ‘Dangal’ – has released today and is already making people go gaga over it.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has won applause and appreciation from the critics who watched the special screening of the film and celebrities from the film industry just can’t stop raving about it.
Among the many movie buffs who have headed to theatres this morning for the first day first show, is Ritika Handoo of Zeenews.com. You can check out the tweet review here:
#Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat
Audience can't wait to watch Aamir Khan after two long years #Dangal
First day first show #Dangal and the crowd is filling in fast
Can't wait for #Dangal to roll... let's get going Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan
The audience can't stop whistling #Dangal
Aamir Khan has really worked hard on his body #Dangal
Aamir Khan transformed himself completely to look like the real life character #Dangal
The young girls playing Geeta and Babita are incredible in #Dangal
Haanikarak Bapu is here and how! #Dangal
#Dangal is gritty tale of passion
The film invokes emotion within you like never before #Dangal
The journey of Geeta and Babita in #Dangal will inspire young India
The adrenaline rush in Geeta's first fight is palpable in #Dangal
You must watch Dhaakad Phogat girls in #Dangal
Aamir Khan as father Mahavir Singh Phogat is excellent in #Dangal
The passion of a sports enthusiast is what makes #Dangal special
You will compare Sultan with #Dangal but that is what you should NOT do
The way director Nitesh Tiwari has presented this real life story needs huge applause #Dangal
Sakshi Tanwar as the doting mother in #Dangal will impress you with her subtle presence
#AamirKhan proves yet again why action speaks louder than words #Dangal
Shah Rukh Khan ko naa nahi bolte paap lagta hain #Dangal dialogue
#Dangal between father and daughter will stir your emotions
#Dangal shows how a biopic needs to be told in Bollywood
The real coaching is undoubtedly given by father Phogat #Dangal
Aparshakti Khurrana is given some funny oneliners #Dangal
Commonwealth Games 2010 historic moment recreated #Dangal
Geeta won the first round #Dangal
The final moment is here go for gold geeta #Dangal
Even more interesting than the Ind vs Aus cricket match #Dangal
#Dangal wins gold!!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ajith heads to THIS country with family for Christmas
- Delhi emerges as most well-read city for fourth consecutive year
- Shankar Mahadevan has something in store for folk music lovers
- Saif Ali Khan will give soon-to-be-daddy’s parenting goals – Here’s how
- What do Indians associate marriage with? A survey has the answer
- 'Dangal' is tax free in Uttar Pradesh
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ leaves colleagues spellbound – Check out Bollywood’s verdict here
- Salman Khan hates Aamir Khan – Here’s why
- 'Rangoon' Trailer—Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will entice the viewers in January!
- Anurag Kashyap to direct film for Aanand L Rai