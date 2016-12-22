Deepika Padukone has evolved as an actor, feels THIS filmmaker!
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is at the top of her game. The gorgeous actress made her stunning debut in choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan's film 'Om Shanti Om' opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Talking about her heroine number one, IANS quoted Farah as saying, "Deepika in 'Om Shanti Om' was a very different person and Deepika in 'Happy New Year' was a very different person. When she was in 'Om Shanti Om', she was completely raw and she was all in awe. She would hardly speak. She would do everything but she was very nervous and literally we had to coach her - look left, look right, look up, look down, say it like that."
Farah talked about Deepika with actress Neha Dhupia during an episode of her audio talk show "#NoFilterNeha", read a statement. Farah added, "But in 'Happy New Year', she was very confident. She had also become a fabulous actor.
"She got confidence in her acting abilities because after 'Om Shanti Om', she did various movies and I would look at the movies and think why is she wasting herself doing these movies and she's worthy of a lot more. Till "Cocktail" came and suddenly I was like 'Oh, Okay!'"
The leggy lass will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Dippy darling is also making her big screen debut in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's 'xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage'.
(With IANS inputs)
