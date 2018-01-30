Deepika Padukone is the Queen of Box Office and here’s solid proof

Mumbai: How can there be no Queen when the King is around! If Salman Khan is the King of Box Office in India, then Deepika Padukone is the undisputed Queen.

The dimpled beauty, who began her career as a model is now one of the most sought after actresses not just in Bollywood but in the west too. She made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year and the film turned out to be a massive success at the Box Office.

And Deepika has all the reasons to be delighted yet again. Her latest – Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati) has turned out to be a super-hit at the Box Office. The film minted over Rs 100 crores within the first four days of its release and has thereby become her seventh venture to cross the prestigious milestone.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an impressive record created by Deepika.

He posted: “Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone’s seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record! (sic).”

Deepika, who began her acting career with a Kannada film titled Aishwarya in 2006, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007.

She has been in the industry for over 11 years now and has evolved beautifully as an artiste. She has some amazing films to her credit and it includes Cocktail and Piku too.