Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look straight out of a dream in new poster, trailer timings changed—See pic

K Jo took to Twitter to share the new poster of the film and also reminded us all that the trailer will be out on June 11.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter are all set to make their debut in Bollywood. The actors will star in 'Dhadak', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The venture is already one of the most talked about this year as it marks the Bollywood debut of both star kids. A brand new poster of the movie has been shared and it looks straight out of a dream!

K Jo took to Twitter to share the new poster of the film and also reminded us all that the trailer will be out on June 11 at 12 Pm! Earlier, the time of trailer launch was announced as 11 AM but looks like there is a slight change in trailer release timings.

Johar wrote- "The trailer of #Dhadak will be out on Monday the 11th of June at 12 noon !! Presenting #janhvi and #Ishaan directed by @ShashankKhaitan"

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi hit venture 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The movie was a superhit and received a warm response from the audiences. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. 

This year will also mark the debut of other star kids such as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to name a few. 

