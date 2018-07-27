Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's Sairat remake crosses 50 crore mark

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishaan Khattar

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dream debut in 'Dhadak' may not have impressed the critics much but it has surely won many hearts as the audiences have given their performances a thumbs up. Their maiden movie has created a warm impression and fans seems to have liked their innocent act.

The film, reported to be made at a budget of Rs 50 crore, is minting money at the ticket counter and has made a net collection of 51.56 crore. With this, the film has crossed the crucial 50 crore mark within a week of its release.

Noted trade analyst and film critics Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection of the film, writing, "#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Weekend 2 is crucial... Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz." 

The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been presented by Zee Studios. The film narrated the tale of Madhukar and Parthavi, two young lovers, who face all odds to stay together.

A remake of the Marathi language film 'Sairat', 'Dhadak' had its own distinct appeal. Though the film has emerged as a commercial success, it received mixed reviews from critics for glossing over the subject of caste-based discrimination. Critics also expressed that it did not work as a standalone romance.

However, the critics were mainly in praise of Ishaan's noteworthy screen performance in the film and accoladed him for delivering a brilliant act, considering it was his second film only. Ishaan made his debut last year with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' and went on to win the Best Actor award at the 5th International Bosphorous Film Festival for his performance. 

Not many know that Ishaan appeared as a child artist in his half-brother Shahid Kapoor's 2005 released 'Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi' and also did a cameo in 'Udta Punjab'. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama also features classic actor Ashutosh Rana as the main antagonist. 

