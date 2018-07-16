हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhadak movie review by Sonam Kapoor—Check what she feels about Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's act!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her big screen debut with 'Dhadak', a film by Shashank Khaitan. It also marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The film is releasing on July 20, 2018.

A special screening was arranged for the celebrities recently and Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor etc made their way to catch the movie. Sonam watched the film and lauded her cousin's maiden act.

She took to Twitter and wrote what she felt after watching 'Dhadak':

Also, veteran actor Anil Kapoor had some interesting things to say about the film.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the trailer. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

 

 

