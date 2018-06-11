हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhadak trailer: Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's smashing debut act!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of 'Dhadak' is finally out and presents Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The film marks the debut of these two-star kids and sure remains one of the highlights this year.

'Dhadak' is the official remake of the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and promises to be an impressive ride. Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the trailer.

Watch it here:

All eyes will be set on legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi as this marks her big screen debut in Bollywood. Also, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan is one young lad to watch out for! The film is based on the backdrop of Rajasthan while the original had a Marathi setting.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is releasing on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

After watching the movie trailer, this has surely got us excited about the July release.

Tell us what do you think about the 'Dhadak' trailer?

 

 

