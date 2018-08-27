हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi unveils teaser poster of 'Cheat India'

The 39-year-old took to his Twitter to give a glimpse of the film.  

Emraan Hashmi unveils teaser poster of &#039;Cheat India&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled a teaser poster of his first production Cheat India.

The 39-year-old took to his Twitter to give a glimpse of the film.

Along with the poster, he wrote a tagline which reads: ‘Nakal mein Hi Akal Hai'." He asked fans if they agree to it or not. 

Being directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which talks about the education system in India, the film had landed in a controversy earlier.

Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled Marksheet. 

Starring actors Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, "Cheat India" is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

Tags:
Emraan HashmiCheat IndiaCheat India movieEmraan Hashmi filmsBollywood films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close