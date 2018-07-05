हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fanney Khan

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years.

Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai dazzles in new poster, trailer to release soon

New Delhi: The new poster of much-awaited film of 2018 Fanney Khan, has been unveiled by the makers today. The poster features Aishwarya Rai, a masked-Anil Kapoor and stellar actor Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of the film will release on July 6, 2018.

Sharing the poster of the film, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to write, "Everything is fair in love, war & in a quest to achieve your dreams! How far will they go? Find out very soon! #FanneyKhan
Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

The film which is slated to release on August 3 also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the songs have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years. But they aren’t romantically paired opposite each other. 

Aishwarya and Anil have worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000.

