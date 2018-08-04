हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan day 1 collections: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses slow start

The first day collections of the movie are now out 

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Fanney Khan' hit the screens yesterday. The movie saw Aishwarya and Rajkummar sharing screen space for the first time and is directed by Atul Manjrekar. 'Fanney Khan' is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! The film also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in supporting roles.

The first day collections of the movie are now out and it looks like the ensemble star cast film witnessed a slow start at the box office. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film. He wrote, "#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz."

Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. 

The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. While the movie failed to send cash registers ringing at the box office, its music garnered massive attention. Aishwarya's transformation into 'Indian Madonna' for the song 'Mohabbat' while Anil Kapoor as a poor Taxi Driver in the song Achche Din won a lot of hearts. Other tracks including 'Halka Halka' and 'Tere Jaisa Tu Hai' are also immensely popular.

