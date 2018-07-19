हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Film with Karan Johar didn't work out: Badshah

The two had also judged a music reality show.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar had offered rapper Badshah an acting role in his film, but it didn't work out.

"He (Karan) did offer me a role in a film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, it did not work out," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

They have worked together in films like "Kapoor & Sons", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Baar Baar Dekho". The two had also judged a music reality show.

Meanwhile, he is in a mood to celebrate as the song that gave him fame -- "DJ waley babu" -- has turned three. 

 

