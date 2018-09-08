Fryday trailer: Govinda and Varun Sharma starrer will take you on a laughter ride—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Govinda is back to tickle your funny bone with yet another film! The film titled 'Fryday' also stars Varun Sharma and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. The teaser of the film had been unveiled yesterday and it created quite a buzz. All the Govinda fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film which has finally been released.

Check out the trailer here and be prepared for a laughter riot:

Govinda is known for his brilliant acting skills and has often enthralled us with his performances. The superstar is a favourite of many and each time his films hit the screens, fans are elated and excited.

On the other hand, Varun became an instant hit after playing the role of 'Choocha' in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. The actor has many admirers and we couldn't be less thrilled to see him spilling his comic charm on the silver screen yet again! It will indeed be fun to watch Govinda and Varun together on screen.

The film has been helmed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

Govinda was last seen in 2017 film 'Aa Gaya Hero'.