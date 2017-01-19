Global Box Office report: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues victory run

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is still ruling the global Box Office. You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now inching towards Rs 200 crore mark overseas.

In India, the movie has now collected more than Rs 373 crore. Yes, you read that right.

"#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr, Wed 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 373.91 cr. India biz. ATBB," tweeted Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

He further posted on the social media, "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till 18 Jan: $ 28.83 million [₹ 196.81 cr]... Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.98 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 8.25 mn], UK [$ 3.95 mn]."

This phenomenal BO success has made Mr Perfectionist the most bankable actor of the Indian cinema.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23, 2016.