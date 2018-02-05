Gold teaser out: Akshay Kumar's sports drama is perfect Independence Day release

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited sports drama, 'Gold', is out and is filled with a mashup of dramatic moments, that is bound to give you an adrenaline rush.

In the film, based on the true incidents of India winning the Olympic gold medal in hockey as an independent nation in 1948, Akshay will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The one-minute-long clip of 'Gold' shows Akshay in the role of an Indian hockey team coach, who is madly in love with hockey and his country.

The teaser starts with Akshay Kumar saying, 'Hum ek pagal Bengali hai, hum hockey se pyaar karta hai' and depicts the struggle of the hockey coach and how he goes on to win the first Olympic medal for the country.

Watch the teaser here:

The sports drama is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and will also feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

The movie is set to release on Independence Day this year.