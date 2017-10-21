Golmaal Again Day 1 collections: Ajay Devgn starrer off to a huge start

New Delhi: Who doesn't like a movie that is high on entertainment quotient and sets you rolling on floor laughing, literally! Golmaal franchise has been associated with humour since 2006 when the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released.

Golmaal Again was one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood this year and has soaring high opening day collections! The film has earned INR 33 crore, as reported by Pinkvilla and with the weekend approaching, the figures are expected to go higher! With such massive figures on day one, the movie has also become one of the highest opening grossers of 2017.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal series and stars Ajay Devgn,Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu in lead roles.

The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty and has duration of 151 minutes.