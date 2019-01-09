Gully Boy trailer: Twitterati hails Ranveer Singh's raw and rugged avatar—Read

New Delhi: The trailer of Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' is finally out and Twitter is flooded with comments on the same. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles and is one of the most awaited releases of this year. 'Gully Boy' shows the journey of a poor man (played by Ranveer) who is on his way of becoming a rapper. The actor's versatility is something that needs no introduction. With the trailer of 'Gully Boy', Ranveer has again proved that he is Bollywood's powerhouse of talent!

Fans can't keep calm after watching the trailer and Twitterati is hailing Ranveer's raw and rugged avatar.

Check out some reactions here:

#RanveerSingh can do anything a dream artist of Bollywood bringing the next level rap in rapchick andaaz #ApnaTimeAayega #GullyBoyTrailer awesome @aliaa08 silent dhamaka@ranveersingh https://t.co/wCgenOlYwu — Kamlesh Nand (@ArtistryBuzz) January 9, 2019

Started from the bottom and now we’re here. Ranveer Singh, more like Ranveer King. Talent ka volcano #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/a1AyIM3SSV — Best of Ranveer(@ranveerlogy) January 9, 2019

HOW IS HE THE SAME GUY WHO WE SAW AS SIMMBA 2 WEEKS BACK?! @RanveerOfficial YOU EFFING CHAMELEON #GullyBoy #AsliHipHop #ApnaTimeAayega — #GullyGirl(@J3ny__) January 4, 2019

You nailed @RanveerOfficial

back with yet another

BLOCKBLUSTER looks

PHENOMENAL in #GullyBoyTrailer

I loved the trailer and your new avatar a lot. #AsliHipHop#ApnaTimeAayega #14thfeb pic.twitter.com/Pbx1q9XGNe — Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) January 9, 2019

Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest outing 'Simmba'. The film stars the beautiful Sara Ali Khan opposite him and has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Alia was last seen in 'Raazi' which won critical acclaim and was well received by the audience as well as critics.

Coming to 'Gully Boy', the film is inspired by the rappers from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranveer, who is paired opposite Alia for the first time on the big screen, essays the role of a street rapper in the film. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on February 14 this year.